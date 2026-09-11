Politics affecting Canadian tourism in New York

For what is a long list of reasons, Canadians have slowed their visitation to the Empire State – be it for shopping, vacationing, fishing, camping, and general tourism activities. The state already knew about the decline in 2020 relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, but things were starting to improve as the economy picked up and travel restrictions lessened.

However, after a brief surge in border crossings in 2024, numbers began to drop again. The most recent announcement of 50% tariffs on some Canadian goods coming into the U.S. at the end of August could be another nail in the coffin.