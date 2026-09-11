Trump’s executive order on wolf delisting does not ensure state management yet

While initial rhetoric attached to the latest executive order by President Trump made it sound like wolves will be removed from Endangered Species Act (ESA) protection, his comment to a rancher who had suffered losses, “you’re allowed to go and take care of (the problem),” wasn’t accurate.

The executive order only requires the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) to begin yet another wolf delisting process by determining if wolf populations have recovered enough to warrant state management through lethal control.