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Proposed Federal data tracking plan on public lands raises red flags for some

A few proposed projects mention using “mobile device location” and “commercially available mobility data from cell phone applications,” as well as social media location-sharing applications, satellite imagery, and vehicle location data. (Photo by Bob Drieslein)

Washington, D.C. — Federal natural resource agencies are accepting public comment on a proposal to increase public land user data tracking in 40 different pilot locations across the U.S. But members of the outdoors community find some of the proposed tactics for data collection concerning.

Section 133 of the Expanding Public Lands Outdoor Recreation Experience (EXPLORE) Act, which President Biden signed into law on Jan. 4, 2025, mandates leaders of the Department of the Interior, the U.S. Forest Service, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to increase data collection on how the public uses some of its federal lands and waters.

Section 133 specifically aims to “model recreation use patterns (including low-use recreation activities and dispersed recreation activities) that may not be effectively measured by existing … protocols.” It requires that pilot programs occur in at least 10 different land management units per agency, or 40 in total.

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The Federal Interagency Council on Outdoor Recreation released its proposed plan this month. In it, they suggest data collection methods that include the deployment of game cameras and sound recorders, “wi-fi or Bluetooth sensors,” and “personal GPS units.”

A few proposed projects mention using “mobile device location” and “commercially available mobility data from cell phone applications,” as well as social media location-sharing applications, satellite imagery, and vehicle location data.

To some, these methods seem Orwellian.

“Nobody goes into the woods to be surveilled,” American Hunters and Anglers CEO Land Tawney told Outdoor News. “We go to the woods to get solace. We don’t want people looking over our shoulders.”

At the time of its passing, the EXPLORE Act was heralded as a massive win for recreation management and resource conservation. Then, six weeks and one inauguration later, the Trump administration and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) made significant cuts to the public lands workforce.

Lawmakers reinvigorated conversations about transferring federal public lands to states and private entities, especially lands deemed less useful to hunters, hikers, anglers, birders, or other public land users.

Now, any sort of data collection that involves determining the “usefulness” or “popularity” of a piece of public land should raise red flags, Tawney said.

“Getting survey data at points of entry is vital so we know how important these places are to the people,” he says. “But when I hear about game cameras, satellite imagery, and audio recordings, that is super invasive. The EXPLORE Act is absolutely something to celebrate, and I hope this isn’t nefarious. But we want them to back off from the Big Brother-like tactics.”

Public comments can be submitted online through the Bureau of Land Management’s NEPA register until July 29.

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2 thoughts on “Proposed Federal data tracking plan on public lands raises red flags for some”

  1. Lowell Kirchenwitz

    This is a great over reach and total waste or taxpayer agency money. America is deep in the red and this is a stupid expense. This is the land of the free, not the land of watching its citizens on camera 24/7. THis is a step toward communism. Stop it and kill this idea. And throw the flock cameras away as well.

    Reply
  2. Pierre Brunet

    I don’t see any real reason for this project and certainly not for the expense. Some of these politicians need to understand that this is a free Country and we the people do not need to be watched and tracked for our every move.

    Reply

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