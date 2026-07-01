New Senate Farm Bill draft would ‘modernize’ the CRP

In what has been anticipated for weeks, Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.), chairman of the Senate committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, released a federal farm bill draft with language in it that conservation officials say would modernize and improve the Conservation Reserve Program.

This spring, the U.S. House of Representatives passed its version of the federal farm bill (the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026), though that bill only reauthorized CRP at its current national allotment of 27 million acres. The differences on CRP would have to be worked out in conference committee, conservation officials say