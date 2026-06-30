Proctor sophomore wins first-ever shoot-off to earn title at Minnesota clay target state tournament

Laine Graves had never shot in a moment quite like what he faced last Friday at the Minnesota State High School League’s Clay Target State Tournament, but to say he was completely unprepared for the pressure he faced would be disingenuous.

Graves just wrapped up his sophomore year at Proctor High School. He was one of the top 10 shooters in the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League by season averages this spring. He’s now competed in four state tournaments, making it each year since seventh grade.