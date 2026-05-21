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Partnerships lead to protection of 1,900 acres in Minnesota’s Clay County

The effort will protect priority prairie habitat for wildlife and future generations. (Photo by Richard Hamilton Smith)

A collaborative effort between conservation organizations and state and federal agencies will protect 1,900 acres of native prairie, wetlands and restorable grassland in Clay County, near Fargo-Moorhead in northwestern Minnesota. A long-standing priority area for conservation partners, this acquisition strengthens a growing network of conserved prairie in the Red River Valley.

Pheasants Forever (PF) and The Nature Conservancy (TNC) acquired the property using funds from the Outdoor Heritage Fund, which was created under the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment and approved by Minnesota voters in 2008. The funding included two grants awarded to The Nature Conservancy and a joint grant to Pheasants Forever and the Minnesota Prairie Chicken Society.

“Pheasants Forever is proud to support publicly accessible grassland projects benefiting multiple upland bird species in Minnesota’s western prairie range,” said Sabin Adams, Minnesota state coordinator for PF. “This sprawling acquisition showcases the power of conservation partnerships in Minnesota, a state that leads by example for conserving natural resources for wildlife and people to thrive. Special thanks to The Nature Conservancy and Minnesota Prairie Chicken Society for partnering with Outdoor Heritage Funds to create a complex that will serve outdoorsmen and outdoorswomen for generations to come.”

“This project reflects what’s possible when partners come together to protect places that matter at a meaningful scale, using public investments in conservation to deliver lasting benefits for wildlife, people and the land,” said Ann Mulholland, executive director of TNC in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

The property lies within the Agassiz Beach Ridges area, known for its remaining prairie habitat and wildlife. The newly protected land includes 530 acres of native prairie and reconnects a grassland corridor stretching more than seven miles. It supports at least 15 rare, threatened or endangered species, including the loggerhead shrike, Baird’s sparrow, greater prairie-chicken and Dakota skipper, along with more common species like bottle gentian, blazing star, sandhill cranes and western meadowlarks.

Given the size and conservation value of the property, TNC and PF worked together to ensure the land would be protected and managed in perpetuity through long-term conservation ownership.

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

An update on Minnesota’s Leech Lake muskellunge study

Minnesota DNR achieves some wins in legislative session

Minnesota Senate removes funding for Boundary Waters group following logo controversy

TNC will add 480 acres to its adjacent Blazing Star Prairie Preserve and 320 acres will be transferred to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to create the new Keene Wildlife Management Area (WMA). The remaining 1,100 acres will be transferred to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), expanding the Northern Tallgrass Prairie National Wildlife Refuge and Flickertail Prairie Waterfowl Production Area.

The newly protected land will help support at least 15 rare, threatened or endangered species, including the greater prairie-chicken. (Photo courtesy of The Nature Conservancy)

All protected land will be open to the public for recreational access and hunting.

“The DNR is excited to partner with TNC and PF to preserve and add 320 acres to the WMA program,” said Rob Baden, the local DNR area wildlife supervisor. “This year marks the 75th anniversary of Minnesota’s WMA program. The new Keene WMA will become the 1,883rd WMA in the state, encompassing almost 1.4 million acres of public land statewide. The WMA program provides opportunities for hunting, fishing and wildlife watching, protects habitat for future generations, and promotes important wildlife-based tourism in the state.”

“The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is grateful to work alongside dedicated partners who share a commitment to conserving Minnesota’s remaining prairie. By connecting habitats across this landscape, we give prairie plants and wildlife— the species that define these ecosystems — the room they need to thrive,” said Laurel Kullerud, deputy at Detroit Lakes Wetland Management District. “This project shows the power of partnership in protecting resilient, connected habitat that will benefit people, wildlife, and future generations.”

TNC, PF, the DNR and USFWS will complete prairie restorations on the portions of the property that were previously marginal cropland, improving habitat quality and resilience over time.

Less than 200 years ago, Minnesota was home to nearly 18 million acres of tallgrass prairie. Today, only about 1% of that original prairie remains. Protecting and restoring native prairies is critical for grassland birds, wildlife and pollinators, supporting water filtration, and sustaining people’s connection to the land.

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