Minnesota Mixed Bag: Visit Outdoor News at the State Fair

Falcon Heights, Minn. — The 2026 Minnesota State Fair began Aug. 27 and continues through Labor Day, Sept. 7, with great weather in the forecast. Stop by the Outdoor News booth behind the DNR stage at the corner of Nelson and Judson to renew your subscription (includes a free hat) or to chat with staff.

Perennial favorites at the DNR booth next door include: visiting the outdoor fish pond to hear daily talks from DNR staff about the three dozen species of native fish featured in the pond; learning about how to prevent wildfires with Smokey Bear; and asking questions about natural resources at the DNR Information Booth.

State Fair admission is $20 for those ages 13 to 64; $18 for those 65 and older and kids ages 5 to 12; and free for children age 4 and under. Fairgrounds hours are 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (9 p.m. on Labor Day).

For more information, visit www.mnstatefair.org

ANTLERLESS DEER LOTTERY DEADLINE IS SEPT. 10

St. Paul — Firearm and muzzleloader hunters who want to harvest antlerless deer in a deer permit area that is designated as antlerless permit lottery must purchase their license by Thursday, Sept. 10. Hunters who purchase their license by Sept. 10 are automatically entered into the lottery for the DPA they declare.

Successful applicants will receive a postcard in the mail from the DNR authorizing them to take an antlerless deer using their regular license in that antlerless permit lottery area. The authorization will be valid for both the firearm and muzzleloader season; however, hunters must still have a valid license for their season.

No application is needed to take antlerless deer in permit areas with either-sex, two-deer limit, three-deer limit, or five-deer limit designations. The application deadline for adult special firearms hunts is also Sept. 10.

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SNF LIFTS CAMPFIRE RESTRICTIONS FOREST-WIDE, INCLUDING BOUNDARY WATERS CANOE AREA

Duluth — Campfires are again permitted throughout the Superior National Forest, including the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, after officials lifted forest-wide fire restrictions Monday, Aug. 24. The restrictions ended because cooler weather has reduced the risk of wildfires, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Forest officials cautioned that wildfire potential remains in northern Minnesota and urged visitors to use campfires responsibly. Fires should never be left unattended. Campgrounds and recreation areas closed under separate orders remain closed despite the lifting of fire restrictions. Current closure, emergency and wildfire info is available online through the Superior National Forest, InciWeb and Minnesota Incident Command System websites. Statewide fire-restriction information is available at www.mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions.

CENTRAL MINNESOTA COUNCIL TO HOST SHOOT OUT FOR SCOUTS SPORTING CLAYS EVENT SEPT. 10

Little Falls, Minn. — The Central Minnesota Council, Scouting America, will host its annual Shoot Out for Scouts sporting clays fundraiser on Thursday, September 10, at Rice Creek in Little Falls, bringing together outdoor enthusiasts, community leaders, and supporters to help strengthen scouting programs across central Minnesota.

Presented by W. Gohman Construction, the event will raise funds to support local scouting shooting sports programs, facilities, and gear. Proceeds will help ensure scouts have access to safe, engaging outdoor experiences that build confidence, leadership, and responsibility. Participants can register as a team of four for $1,000 or as an individual shooter for $250. Registration includes a 50-round sporting clays course, ammunition, dinner, prizes, and a participant gift.

To register, visit www.scoutingcmc.org or email Gerry Granum – gerry.granum@scouting.org or Sarah Dean – sarah.dean@scouting.org

NORTHFIELD TO HOST 2026 GOV.’S PHEASANT OPENER

St. Paul — The 14th annual Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener will be held in Northfield on Friday, Oct. 9 and Saturday, Oct. 10. The event marks the opening of Minnesota’s pheasant hunting season, and it’s an opportunity to learn about and participate in the annual tradition. It also highlights the role public land plays in creating opportunities for Minnesotans and visitors to enjoy natural spaces for a variety of outdoor recreation activities.

Rice County has 21 wildlife management areas. Other recreation opportunities in the county include Nerstrand Big Woods State Park and four scientific and natural areas, which offer protection for native plant communities, rare species, and other unique features.

The Northfield area is known for its scenic river landscapes and vibrant college-town culture and was named one of the 50 best places to live in the U.S. by Money magazine in 2024.

WDNR CONFIRMS EPIZOOTIC HEMORRHAGIC DISEASE IN WILD WASHINGTON COUNTY DEER

Madison, Wis. — The Wisconsin DNR last week announced that two wild deer in Washington County tested positive for the virus that causes epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD). The deer were found dead near the village of Richfield and the city of West Bend. The DNR collected samples for testing after landowners and members of the public in the area reported a cluster of dead deer. Many of the observations reported dead deer in or near water on their properties.

“Although it may be concerning to see many deer dead in a localized area, these outbreaks rarely have significant long-term population impacts on the overall deer herd,” said Erin Larson, DNR deer herd health specialist. “The short duration of these outbreaks … allow areas experiencing an EHD outbreak to recover quickly.”

The virus that causes EHD is spread by midges, which are small flies also known as biting gnats or no-see-ums. The virus does not infect humans, even if a person handles infected deer, eats venison from infected deer, or is bitten by infected midges.