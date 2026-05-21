An update on Minnesota’s Leech Lake muskellunge study

An ongoing telemetry study on Leech Lake looks to provide great insight regarding behavior and mortality rates (from angling) of muskellunge in Minnesota’s Leech Lake.

The study is possible thanks to cooperation between the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, the Minnesota DNR, Bemidji State University, and MN-FISH. Staffing, scientific methodology/data collection, equipment, plus all the planning and implementation/execution is possible only due to the funding allocation/dedication and successful cooperation of these entities.

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