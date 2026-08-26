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Video: Reviewing Iron Will single bevel broadheads after five years of using them

Eric Morken has used Iron Will single bevel broadheads for the past five seasons. He gives his thoughts on them in the video below. (Photo by Eric Morken)

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Eric Morken has used a number of different broadheads over 20 years of bowhunting, but he has stuck with Iron Will single bevels the last five seasons because of consistent results that have made it hard to switch.

After using their standard single bevel for a couple of years, he has used Iron Will’s wide single bevels with bleeder blades the last few years and seen great results with them on whitetail hunts in the Upper Midwest where his shots are all at less than 35 yards.

In this video, Morken details how these heads have eliminated arrow deflection he saw too often when shooting deer with prior setups. He talks about the quick kills he has seen utilizing single bevels, including examples of a couple situations where he feels like the broadhead saved him from long tracking jobs after marginal hits. He also provides information on how to know what setup (arrow shaft, fletching and broadheads) are right for you.

Use code OUTDOORFREESHIP to get free shipping on any of your orders at https://ironwilloutfitters.com/

Links to the gear mentioned in this review

Iron Will wide single bevel broadheads 

Iron Will 2.5 vanes

Iron Will standard single bevel broadheads

Iron Will blade care kit

Work Sharp Precision Adjust Sharpener

Iron Will also released a new SLR (Solid Long Range) broadhead this summer designed for long-range accuracy with reduced wind drift for hunters looking for maximum forgiveness during shots at extended distances. These heads shoot great at longer distances, and Iron Will also made these SLR heads for crossbow users who are shooting bolts at higher speeds than compound bows.

Additional helpful videos/links from Iron Will related to this video review:

Main blade alignment

Arrow setup recommendations

Arrow spine chart

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