Michigan United Conservation Clubs will call it quits this summer

Lansing — Michigan United Conservation Clubs, the largest statewide conservation organization in the nation, will dissolve this summer after nearly 90 years advocating for hunters, anglers, and trappers.

“Despite the deep commitment of its members, partners, and supporters, MUCC has faced sustained financial challenges that have impacted its long-term sustainability,” the group wrote in a press release announcing the decision. “Following careful evaluation of the organization’s financial condition and available options, the Board determined that an orderly dissolution represents the most responsible course of action.”

The resolution to dissolve the 501(c)(3) was unanimously approved by MUCC’s board of directors, and the wind down is expected to be completed by mid-June.

Founded in 1937, MUCC has served as the lead advocate for Michigan’s natural resources in Lansing, securing key legislative wins for protecting and expanding hunting and fishing rights, as well as funding for public lands.

MUCC’s roughly 40,000 members and 200 member clubs championed the state’s 1976 bottle deposit law, and helped to establish the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund the same year.

The organization won constitutional protection for the trust fund in 1984, and helped pass Proposal G in 1996 that gives Michigan’s Natural Resources Commission sole authority over wildlife decisions using “principles of sound scientific management.”

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That approach to wildlife management was reiterated with MUCC’s successful efforts to pass the Scientific Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act in 2014.

Beyond political advocacy, MUCC hosted annual youth camps, produced Michigan Out-of-Doors TV, livestreamed NRC meetings, produced a Tracks kids magazine, and hosted scores of waterway clean-ups, wildlife habitat restoration, field days, and other annual events.

“I do think it’s a tremendous loss for the conservation community,” said former president Paul Rose, who served in leadership positions with MUCC for more than three decades. “There’s no question the state and the people who care about the state’s resources lost a big voice.”

For years, MUCC struggled with a membership model that relied heavily on fees from member organizations and individuals, but “that whole model was breaking down over time,” Rose said, noting support shifted over the years to local or species-specific groups.

At the same time, the number of hunters and anglers have been steadily declining, and those who remain have less time to engage in a grassroots policy process that can be complicated and time consuming, Rose said.

“These problems are not unique to Michigan,” he said, “even national organizations, many are struggling” under the same membership model.

“The concept of someone paying a membership and joining an organization, I think we as a society that’s a relationship we’re losing,” Rose said.

“It’s been a challenge for decades keeping this going,” he said. “This could have happened 10 years ago, or even earlier than that.”

Keith Shafer, president of the Michigan Bear Hunters Association, noted several larger statewide conservation groups representing bear hunters, deer hunters, cold water fisheries, and other popular outdoor interests are strong advocates for their causes in Lansing, but MUCC “covered a large canvas” of important environmental issues that may suffer from its departure.

“They had legislative advocacy for fishing, trails, … such a diverse legislative focus,” he said. “With MUCC gone, that leaves a gap in places.”

“Everybody and their brother is going to speak up on deer, but there’s smaller things … that nobody’s watching,” Shafer said. “It’s stuff we don’t pay attention to.”

MUCC “gave an opportunity for people who have zero voice in the legislature to have a voice,” he said. “That’s important.”

While MUCC brought Michigan’s conservation community together in many ways, the nonprofit also courted controversy and conflict in recent years on some issues, most recently through a lawsuit in 2024 against the Michigan Natural Resources Commission over coyote regulations.

The lawsuit split many in the conservation community, with some in support of a closure to protect coyotes nursing young and others aligning with MUCC’s push to maintain year-round hunting.

The NRC ultimately prevailed in the litigation, with an Ingraham County court rejecting MUCC’s claims the commission violated Proposal G, but the lawsuit and other conflicts with the organization’s leadership severely eroded the nonprofit’s relationship with some hunting groups.

Multiple key legislative allies, including MUCC’s former lobbyist, either declined to comment on the organization’s dissolution or did not return requests for comment from Michigan Outdoor News.

“I cannot go on the record regarding MUCC,” former CEO and longtime director Amy Trotter wrote in a text message.

MUCC abruptly announced Trotter “is no longer serving in her role” in September.

“We did go through a reorganization process and planning initiative for a relaunch for MUCC,” Rose said, but “MUCC no longer had the financial resources for a relaunch.”

“The overarching sense is we didn’t want to see MUCC’s legacy stained by bankruptcy,” he said.

“I’m saddened and sickened by what has led to this,” Rose said. “MUCC checked a ton of boxes for nearly 90 years.”

Conservation leaders are now considering a potential successor organization to pick up where MUCC left off, but Rose contends funding that endeavor is the biggest challenge.

“I think there’s a lot of chatter out there about successor groups or a successor organization,” he said, adding the “club of clubs” model that relies on financial support from smaller groups and individuals “is struggling and there’s probably no bringing that back to life.”

“That’s not a model for the future or success,” he said. “Most of the major conservation nonprofits that are sustaining today do so because they’re sitting on endowments, or nest eggs, and don’t rely on dues.”

“That piece of it has to be solved,” Rose said. “You can’t do fundraising every year to sustain the organization.”