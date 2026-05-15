Drastic cut to Michigan DNR law enforcement included in budget approved by House Republicans

Negotiations continue in Lansing over a Fiscal Year 2027 budget with Republicans and Democrats offering vastly different approaches to funding the DNR.

While proposals from Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Senate Democrats heed calls from DNR officials to “right-size the costs of hunting and fishing in Michigan” with license fee increases to generate about $29.4 million in additional revenue, the budget approved by House Republicans rejects license increases and instead aims to cut the DNR’s law enforcement budget by $19 million, and wildlife management by $6.7 million.

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