Michigan Natural Resources Commission sued over vote on coyote season

Two conservation groups are suing the Michigan Natural Resources Commission over its March decision to close coyote hunting during the whelping season, alleging the change violates Proposal G.
The Michigan Trappers and Predator Callers Association filed a lawsuit in Mackinac County Circuit Court on March 27 to challenge the commission’s 4-2 vote on March 14 to approve Wildlife Conservation Order Amendment 1. Michigan United Conservation Clubs filed a separate lawsuit over the same issue the next day in Ingham County.