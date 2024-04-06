Michigan Natural Resources Commission sued over vote on coyote season

Two conservation groups are suing the Michigan Natural Resources Commission over its March decision to close coyote hunting during the whelping season, alleging the change violates Proposal G.

The Michigan Trappers and Predator Callers Association filed a lawsuit in Mackinac County Circuit Court on March 27 to challenge the commission’s 4-2 vote on March 14 to approve Wildlife Conservation Order Amendment 1. Michigan United Conservation Clubs filed a separate lawsuit over the same issue the next day in Ingham County.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here