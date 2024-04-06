Search
Saturday, April 6th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Saturday, April 6th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Michigan Natural Resources Commission sued over vote on coyote season

The order closes the Michigan coyote hunting season from April 16 through July 14, reverting to a season structure used prior to 2016, when the NRC opened the season to year-round hunting. (Stock photo)

Two conservation groups are suing the Michigan Natural Resources Commission over its March decision to close coyote hunting during the whelping season, alleging the change violates Proposal G.
The Michigan Trappers and Predator Callers Association filed a lawsuit in Mackinac County Circuit Court on March 27 to challenge the commission’s 4-2 vote on March 14 to approve Wildlife Conservation Order Amendment 1. Michigan United Conservation Clubs filed a separate lawsuit over the same issue the next day in Ingham County.

digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?