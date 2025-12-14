Sunday, December 14th, 2025
Sunday, December 14th, 2025

Missouri announces changes for spring 2026 turkey hunt

Nonresident limit drops from two to one bearded turkey. (Photo by Bill Key)

Jefferson City, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation last week announced regulation changes to spring turkey hunting that will reduce the nonresident harvest limit from two bearded turkeys to one.

Nonresident landowners will maintain a harvest limit of two bearded birds with only one allowed to be harvested during the first seven days of the season.

Regulation changes will also now allow youth hunters who are successful during the youth season to harvest their second bird during the first week of the regular season. Currently youth turkey hunters who are successful during the youth season may not harvest a second bird until the second week of the regular season.

The regulation changes were approved by the Missouri Conservation Commission at its Dec. 12 open meeting in Jefferson City and will be effective for the 2026 spring turkey season.

Public comments and other feedback to MDC on the topic showed that many resident turkey hunters value uncrowded places to hunt and have expressed concern over nonresident participation and overcrowding on some public areas.

According to MDC, reducing the nonresident spring harvest limit should reduce the number of days that nonresident hunters spend hunting, thereby alleviating some of the crowding or pressure that resident hunters encounter. MDC will also be assessing nonresident participation in Missouri’s deer hunting season.

The 2026 Spring Youth Portion will be April 11-12. The 2026 Regular Spring Turkey Season will be April 20 through May 10. Get more information on spring turkey hunting from the MDC 2026 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet available closer to the season and online at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.