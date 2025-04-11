More than $15,000 in fines levied on two Mississippi men in Ohio deer poaching case

Athens, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife announced on Friday that two Mississippi men pleaded guilty to multiple wildlife violations after poaching white-tailed deer in southeast Ohio. The men were ordered to pay a combined $15,054.37 in restitution.

Dawson Brown, 25, of Poplarville, Miss., pleaded guilty to seven charges in Belmont County Court related to unlawfully taking white-tailed deer.

The charges include hunting with the aid of a motor vehicle, hunting deer with a firearm during the archery season, hunting outside of legal shooting hours, possessing untagged deer parts, hunting without a nonresident hunting license, hunting without a nonresident deer permit, and spotlighting.

Two of the antler sets were analyzed for trophy restitution and scored 166-2/8 and 154-5/8. Brown was ordered to pay $13,169.37 in restitution and $865 in fines and court costs, serve three years of probation, and forfeit his hunting privileges in Ohio for three years.

Five firearms, a spotlight, venison, and four antlered deer skulls were forfeited to the Division of Wildlife. Brown was sentenced to 390 days in jail, with all but 30 days suspended.

Jase D. Smith, 24, of Poplarville, Miss., pleaded guilty to four charges in Muskingum County Court.

The charges were hunting without permission, hunting without a nonresident deer permit, hunting without a nonresident hunting license, and failing to game check a deer after harvest. He was ordered to pay $1,885 in restitution and $249.25 in fines and court costs, serve 30 days in jail, and forfeit his hunting privileges in Ohio for three years. A crossbow, spotlights, and deer mount were forfeited to the Division of Wildlife.

Smith also pleaded guilty in Belmont County Court to possession of untagged deer parts. He was ordered to pay $605 in fines and court costs and complete three years of probation.

The Belmont County court also revoked his Ohio hunting privileges, concurrent with the suspension from Muskingum County Court. Smith was sentenced to 60 days in jail, suspended. Two antlered deer skulls were forfeited to the Division of Wildlife.

Both Brown and Smith were entered into the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact, an agreement that recognizes the suspension of hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses in member states. Both men will likely lose hunting rights in 47 other states, including Mississippi, for three years.

Input and concern from the public are integral to wildlife enforcement efforts, and anyone who witnesses a wildlife violation in Ohio can call the Turn in a Poacher hotline at 1-800-POACHER (1-800-762-2437).

Reports are kept anonymous. Information that results in a conviction of a wildlife crime may result in a reward.