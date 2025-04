Longtime angler and Minnesota fishing guide Steve Scepaniak remembers the first time he went fishing at age 2 with his dad. As he grew up fishing in his free time, angling technology began to advance while he honed his skills.

“I was a little kid sitting on my dad’s knee when the ‘green box’ came up. That was the first sonar ever made, and it was a blast,” Scepaniak recalled of the Lowrance Fish-Lo-K-Tor.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here