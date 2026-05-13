Strike a pocket of hefty walleyes on Silver Island Lake in northeast Minnesota

The DNR is scheduled to conduct a standard survey on Silver Island Lake this summer. It will be the first time this 1,238-acre fishery, which is located about 10 miles northeast of Isabella in Lake County, has been surveyed since 2020.

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