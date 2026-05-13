North Dakota’s harvest season for paddlefish closes, snag-and-release open through May 15

In North Dakota, the Game and Fish Department announced last week that the state’s 2026 paddlefish snagging season would close last Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. to any additional harvest to provide long-term protection of the paddlefish population.

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