Minnesota’s LSOHC bill clears Senate Finance Committee, Roseau project delayed

St. Paul — The Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council appropriations are a step closer to funding projects. During the Senate Finance Committee meeting May 6, the bill moved out of committee and headed to the Senate floor.

The bill, SF 4304, was authored and presented by Sen. Foung Hawj, DFL-St. Paul. During the meeting, lawmakers introduced amendments that sparked discussion on term limits, the hiring process for the executive director and LSOHC recommendations.

“Minnesota’s identity is deeply embedded to our lakes, streams, prairies, wetlands, and woodlands,” Hawj said. “The Outdoor Heritage Fund Appropriation will help to protect, restore, and enhance these habitats for future generations’ benefit and enjoyment.”

The bill appropriates a little more than $191 million for more than 50 projects across the state.

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Sen. Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, brought forward three amendments. The first dealt with the Roseau project. Johnson raised concerns from landowners and the ongoing litigation challenging the project. He acknowledged support from the county and city to complete the work, but said he wanted to make sure landowners had enough time for injunctions and court rulings before funds are released.

“What the amendment does is it delays the funding once it’s given until January 1st, that’s at least six months for legal actions to take place,” Johnson said. “Or if there is an injunction given by the court that the funds would not be released. It also puts some burden on the watershed by reporting and doing some assessment on farmland and agricultural land that may or may not be impacted.”

Johnson said the amendment would strike a balance by giving landowners more time while also keeping the project on schedule if it remains feasible.

Lawmakers passed the amendment.

The next two amendments dealt with term limits for citizen members of the LSOHC and changes to the hiring process for the executive director. Johnson said term limits would bring the council in line with other administrative bodies, such as the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources. The proposal would cap citizen member service at eight years.

Sen. Sandy Pappas, DFL-St. Paul, questioned the need for term limits.

“From what I’ve been understanding, this is one where there really isn’t a term on that. We want to see new folks that are on that board over time,” Johnson said. “I think that’s the purpose of the public of being on the board itself, is that we get new perspectives and ideas.”

Pappas asked LSOHC Executive Director Kristina Smitten whether any members had served more than eight years. Currently, the chair and vice chair have served more than eight years; another is approaching that mark.

The final amendment addressed the hiring process for the executive director. The proposal would require multiple candidates to advance for council interviews. Selection of a new executive director would require unanimous agreement among council members. If unanimous support is not reached, additional candidates would be considered.

The final two amendments failed along party lines.

In the closing minutes of the meeting, Sen. John Marty, DFL-Roseville, questioned Hawj about whether the recommendations received unanimous support from the council.

Hawj said the recommendations had majority support. He urged committee members to pass the bill.

“I’ll carry this bill forward to support our outdoor heritage legacy to enhance wetland, prairies and forests,” Hawj said.

The bill passed out of committee and was slated for the Senate floor May 12.

The House companion bill, HF3879, authored by Rep. Samantha Vang, DFL-Brooklyn Park, remains in the Legacy Finance committee. The bill was heard April 15 and laid over. In the last week of session, the Legacy Finance committee will not reconvene. It could make it to the House floor to be debated, but will need to be included in a larger omnibus package.

Three GOP-authored amendments earlier were offered for the bill that mirror those brought forth in the Senate. Bob Meir, assistant commissioner for the DNR said disagreement between the two parties on those matters, particularly terms limits for council members, are the crux of the holdup.

If House members cannot find a compromise, it would be the first time since the LSOHC’s inception that appropriations has not passed.

“It’s definitely devastating. Never before have we not passed Outdoor Heritage Bill,” Vang said. “It’s a real risk … because this is our last week of session and each day it makes it harder to have enough time.”

If it does not pass, it would at best stall $190 million that the LSOHC approved in 26 Outdoor Heritage funding.