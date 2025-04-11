Passion for hunting and fishing still burns bright for Wisconsin’s Marie Skic at 97

In the year Marathon County’s Marie Skic was born, the world was a very different place. Charles Lindbergh was flying across the Atlantic for the first time, penicillin had just been invented, and a film called “Steamboat Willie” introduced the nation to a mouse called Mickey.

Much has changed since then, but Skic is still here, and at 97 years old she remains one of Wisconsin’s most avid hunters and anglers. DNR tag sales show she is one of the oldest, if not the oldest, female hunters in the state, depending on what season it is.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here