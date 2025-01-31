Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman launch the show talking about legislation taking another run at allowing rifles statewide for Minnesota deer hunting. Also, there’s new chronic wasting disease research and hot spots in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Then Land Tawney joins Rob for a long segment to discuss a new organization that he is co-chairing, the American Hunters and Anglers Action Coalition. Staff Writer Natalie Ryder introduces herself to listeners, then Tim Lesmeister jumps into the program to talk about a new proposed muskie regulation for Leech Lake, plus deer kill trends and rapidly growing crossbow use.
Episode 525 – Land Tawney returns to conservation scene, CWD updates, meet Natalie Ryder
