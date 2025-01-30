Another bill aims to end Minnesota’s shotgun zone for deer, this time giving counties the chance to decide

The Minnesota Senate is considering eliminating the state’s shotgun zone again this year, but it’s seeking that change in a different manner than that of last year’s bill, which fell apart as legislators sought certain county exemptions.

The 2025 version of the bill, S.F. 107, authored by Sen. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, would eliminate the shotgun zone requirement but give counties the opportunity to make the decision for themselves. Through county-level decision making, each county board would take public comment and determine the best option for their areas.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here