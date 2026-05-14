Bill that would allow baiting for deer on private property advances in Pennsylvania

Harrisburg — A bill to allow the use of baiting on private property to control deer numbers will soon be heading to the House floor for a vote.

State Rep. Thomas Mehaffie III, R-Dauphin, introduced House Bill 2440, which would give the Pennsylvania Game Commission the authority to allow baiting on private property to attract deer in an attempt to address overpopulation concerns in areas.

During a May 6 meeting before the House Game and Fisheries Committee, Mehaffie said baiting on private property could be used to address disease problems, destruction of habitat and personal property caused by an overpopulation of deer.

However, the use of baiting to mitigate disease contradicts guidance issued by the Game Commission, particularly in regard to chronic wasting disease. According to the Game Commission’s CWD page on its website, “Congregating animals at artificial feed sites increases contact and the risk of spreading diseases, including CWD.”

The Game Commission has expressed support for Mehaffie’s bill, however.

State Rep. Dave Maloney, R-Berks, brought up the concern about baiting increasing disease risk during the committee meeting.

“It’s pretty interesting to hear about disease. The number one reason why the Game Commission, besides fair chase, would say we don’t allow baiting is because of the possibility of spreading disease,” he said.

Maloney, who is the Republican chair of the committee, brought up other issues with the bill, including the potential of drawing deer off of public lands to private property where baiting is authorized, therefore reducing harvest opportunities for hunters.

He also said baiting will attract all wildlife, not just deer, including raccoons, which are known for spreading rabies.

On the law enforcement side, Maloney said game wardens made 466 baiting arrests last year. He added that law enforcement officers would feel insulted by passing the baiting bill, and questioned if those arrested for the offense would seek to be exonerated.

Neighbors will be fighting with each other, he added, stressing that sportsmen prefer ethical and fair-chase hunting.

“This is bad policy,” Maloney said of the bill. “I don’t believe it has a good intention.”

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The bill passed the committee by a 17-9 vote, but not before several other legislators weighed in.

Rep. Jake Banta, R-Erie, said it would alter the natural feeding patterns of wildlife.

Mehaffie countered that his bill is for hunting purposes only and he believed it wouldn’t impact wildlife habitat. Baiting works in other states and in the special regulations area in the southeast region of Pennsylvania, Mehaffie said.

The basis for allowing baiting stems partly from the amount of leased land in the state, where hunters limit who else can hunt there and controlling the deer herd becomes a major problem. He also said land development has reduced habitat, leaving deer with nowhere to go in some areas.

“You have to find a way to attract deer to places you can hunt them – that’s the way you solve the herd problem,” Mehaffie said.

He added the bill calls for the Game Commission to issue baiting permits on a yearly basis, and they would need to be renewed.

Rep. Eric Devanzo, R-Westmoreland, supported the bill due to the impact of deer on agriculture. He said his area is “over-polluted” with deer.

“I do believe there are some flaws, but I think there is more good by advancing this bill,” Devanzo said.

Rep. Jim Haddock, D-Luzerne, said the concept of allowing baiting on certain private properties and drawing deer away from others is going to be controversial, but in those areas where hunting access to land is tight, the bill is needed. He suggested amendments could be added in the future to place additional controls on permitted baiting.

“The Game Commission is going to have to use this cautiously and prudently,” Haddock said.