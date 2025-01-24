Wisconsin study shows CWD greatly reduces annual survival rates in deer, suppresses population growth

Results from the Wisconsin DNR’s largest deer and chronic wasting disease (CWD) study ever undertaken show that the disease substantially reduces deer survival rates, and suppresses deer population growth.

Dr. Dan Storm, DNR ungulate research scientist, reported the results of the seven-year study in southwest Wisconsin to the Natural Resources Board Jan. 22.

“People should expect to see fewer deer in areas of high CWD prevalence,” Storm said. “Deer are not going to go extinct, but there will be fewer of them.”

