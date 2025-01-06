Dan Ladd: New York legislature should move on crossbows in 2025

The 2025 legislative session is coming and after years of discussion, New York lawmakers should consider the hunting community, the Department of Environmental Conservation and even the white-tailed deer herd this year and pass crossbow legislation that is on par with other states, and in line with a growing interest in crossbows and modern technology.

The bottom line is that the current regulations implemented in 2014 are vastly out of date, if not archaic, and the issues that are surfacing today are the result of the decisions made back then.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here