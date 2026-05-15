Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2120

Joe Henry, executive director of Lake of the Woods Tourism, reports good walleye action on Lake of the Woods on the Minnesota walleye opener last weekend. Huntworth pro-staffer Bernie Barringer talks about the differences between bear hunting in spring and fall and invites listeners to catch his seminars at Huntstock, July 17-19 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, and his second annual International Black Bear Show, July 31-August 2 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Humorist Jim Mize reveals how he creates award-winning outdoor stories and talks about his new book, The Haunted Outhouse.