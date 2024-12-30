With 12.30-pound walleye, New York angler wins Walleye Fall Brawl and Walleye Slam

Ed Hatten, of Hastings, N.Y., and his fishing partner, Len Heffron, of Clay, N.Y., launched their boat and began trolling near Huron, Ohio, on Sunday, Nov. 24.

When he wasn’t seeing the marks that he hoped to see on his fish finder, Hatten and Heffron decided to head east and try their luck closer to Vermilion, fishing in an area where they had caught large walleyes in 2021. That was probably one of the best decisions that the two fishing partners, who have been fishing tournaments together for more than 20 years, could have made.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here