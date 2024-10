An Ohio man who illegally killed a trophy buck last year in Clinton County pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to the case.

C.J. Alexander, 28, was indicted on numerous criminal charges this summer relating to the Nov. 9, 2023, alleged poaching of a would-be world-class typical whitetail. Alexander had claimed that he killed the 18-point buck on land owned by his sister when in fact the kill came on property that he did not have permission to hunt, according to ODNR investigators.

