Grasslands bill revitalized, introduced in U.S. House

A program aimed at protecting and restoring U.S. grasslands that has languished in Congress for several years was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives on Oct. 9 by a collective of both Republicans and Democrats.
The North American Grasslands Conservation Act is modeled after the well-known North American Wetlands Conservation Act, which, according to Ducks Unlimited, has provided grants totaling more than $2.1 billion that leveraged over $4.3 billion for NAWCA projects through matching funds.