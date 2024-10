For the first time since 2015, the Minnesota DNR is entertaining a two-walleye limit on Lake Mille Lacs this winter due to a gill-net survey showing high forage numbers and large young walleyes.

An abundance of yellow perch and tullibees began to lead to a poor walleye bite toward the end of the summer on the 132,000-acre lake, and that trend likely will continue into the winter and spring, potentially leading to less restrictive walleye-harvest regulations.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here