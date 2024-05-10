Four indicted over alleged poaching of giant buck from Clinton County, Ohio

A 28-year-old Wilmington, Ohio, man was indicted by a grand jury May 10 for his alleged role in the poaching of an 18-point buck last November.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, on behalf of the Ohio DNR, announced the indictment of Christopher J. Alexander and others allegedly involved in the case.

“Blinded by greed, the defendants set their sights on fame and fortune while disregarding basic hunting regulations,” Yost said in a statement released by his office.

The indictment, returned by a Clinton County grand jury, accuses Alexander of unlawfully harvesting the deer on Nov. 9, 2023.

