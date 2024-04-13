Search
Saturday, April 13th, 2024
Episode 483 – Public Lands rally recap, interview with new BHA CEO Patrick Berry, MDNR muskie plan

Several Minnesota conservation groups hosted a Public Lands Day rally at the State Capitol last week, and a couple of Outdoor News staffers were there. Host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein recaps the event with Editor Tim Spielman, plus they briefly preview this weekend’s general trout opener and next week’s wild turkey hunting opener. Then Patrick Berry, the new CEO and president of Missoula, Mont.-based Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, joins Drieslein to recount his first few months on the job and preview the group’s North American Rendezvous coming to the Minneapolis Convention Center April 18-20. Leslie George from the Minnesota DNR then shares with listeners the agency’s plan to review the state’s muskie plan and how citizens can get involved. Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up the show with his thoughts on a wolf found in southern Michigan, plus he and Drieslein discuss stories in Outdoor News this week (and next) tracing the history and waters behind Ernest Hemingway’s classic short story the Big Two-Hearted River.

