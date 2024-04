When I was a young newspaper reporter in Chicago with short vacations and little money, I used to drive to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to fish the Big Two-Hearted River, made famous by Ernest Hemingway’s story of the same name.

Growing up in Chicago near Hemingway’s birthplace in suburban Oak Park, I had read his short stories about Nick Adams, who fished and hunted in northern Michigan, as tales of a hometown boy whom I might know and could be.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here