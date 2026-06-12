Department of Health updates New York’s fish consumption advisories

For the first time in more than five decades, everyone in the family can legally eat fish they catch in the stretch of the Hudson River in New York from Catskill south. The New York State Department of Health relaxed its fish advisories earlier this spring, changing a consumption ban on the lower Hudson among a host of changes that include new advisories on other waters.

New warnings on eating fish were issued for the Great Lakes, some of them related to forever chemicals known as PFAS and/or PFOS.