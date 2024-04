A light crowd of about 110 people attended a Public Lands Day rally last Friday, April 5, at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul. Organizers chalked up the light attendance to fine conditions out-of-doors (59 degrees and sunny) and poor, end-of-the-week timing when the Capitol halls typically are quiet.

Tensions over legislation that would transfer state land to two Ojibwe bands in northern Minnesota also didn’t help attendance.