Former Vermont Fish and Wildlife commissioner, Patrick Berry, to lead Backcountry Hunters & Anglers

Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, a public lands and conservation advocacy organization, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 6, the appointment of Patrick Berry as its new chief executive officer. Following a continent-wide search, Berry, of Middlebury, Vt., will take the reins of the Missoula-based organization on Jan. 1, 2024. Berry’s hire syncs with the group’s 20th-anniversary year. “It is an incredible honor to lead an organization that has seized the mantle as a leader in effective and passionate advocacy for the special places where fish and wildlife thrive and where so many of us find solace, renewal, and reward,” Berry said.