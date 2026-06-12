Lake of the Woods Minnesota tourism director Joe Henry reports on fishing action, vacation opportunities, and the new wave buoys on Lake of the Woods. Eric Printz, director of economic development for Florence County and president of the Florence County Chamber of Commerce, announces that Trout Unlimited named Florence as one of the top five conservation towns in the U.S. and invites listeners to attend a festive celebration of the 250th birthday of America, June 27-July 4. Author and antique lure collector Chris Slusar discusses his new book, Early Wisconsin Fishing Lures, Hooks, and Harnesses: An Illustrated History of Wisconsin Fishing Lures and Their Makers.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2124
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