Managing Editor and Host Rob Drieslein along with Editor Tim Spielman kick off the show with a preview of the 2024 Minnesota DNR Roundtable, then they discuss the agency’s recent decision to transfer the Upper Sioux Agency State Park to the local tribal band. Then Dan Kaminski, a wildlife research biologist from the Iowa DNR, joins the program to talk about a 10-year research study that aims to understand why wild turkey populations are declining in some states, like Iowa. Tim Lesmeister and Drieslein then tackle a host of topics, including the new 2024 class of Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame inductees, the poaching of some swans in western Minnesota, the great crossbow debate, and the recent passing of state wildlife artist Jim Killen.
Episode 471 – DNR 2024 Roundtable preview, Upper Sioux Agency Park land transfer, Iowa wild turkey study, and Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame
