Minnesota’s famed wildlife artist, Jim Killen, dies at 89

Jim Killen was known to look at life as a painting in waiting. “It starts with a dream and a blank canvas and it’s anybody’s guess how it will turn out,” he’d say. “Then brushstroke by brushstroke with time and care, something beautiful starts to take shape …” Killen’s life certainly took shape – and beautifully so.