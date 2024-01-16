Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame unveils 2023 class

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Four individuals and three organizations will be enshrined by the Fishing Hall of Fame of Minnesota in 2024. Inductees in the Individual Legends category are Scott Bonnema, Tom Zenanko, Matt Straw and Nancy Koep. In addition, Fishing for Life, Ice Team, and Wayzata Bait & Tackle will round out the list for the year.