Minnesota’s deer kill tops out at 158,746 in 2023

The 2023 deer-hunting seasons have concluded, and the Minnesota DNR is wrapping up collecting final harvest numbers and CWD samples for testing. As it had most of the season, the DNR saw an 8% decrease in total deer harvest compared with 2022. Todd Froberg, DNR big-game program coordinator, said the preliminary reports show 158,746 deer harvested in 2023, as of Jan. 5. In 2022, the total harvest was 172,265.