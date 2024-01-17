Minnesota DNR talks next steps in the process after closure of Upper Sioux Agency State Park next month

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota DNR announced last week that it permanently will close Upper Sioux Agency State Park to the public on Friday, Feb. 16. The closure is one of the final steps in transferring the park to the Upper Sioux Community. The DNR hosted a press conference at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 10 to discuss the closure as well as next steps in the process. Sarah Strommen, DNR commissioner, said the DNR plans to complete the transfer to the Upper Sioux Community by mid-March 2024.