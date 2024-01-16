Michigan Mixed Bag: Spring turkey license application period now open

Lansing — Applications for the 2024 spring turkey hunting season are $5 and can be purchased at any license agent, online at eLicense or through the Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app.

The application period will be open through Feb. 1.

Drawing results will be available March 11.

Find season dates and regulations in the DNR’s 2024 spring turkey hunting regulations summary.

For questions about applying for a spring turkey license, call (517) 284-9453 (WILD).

Black Lake Sturgeon Season to Begin on February 3

Onaway, Mich. — The 2024 lake sturgeon fishing season on Black Lake in Cheboygan County will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3.

All anglers must register online to participate in the fishing season, and those age 17 or older must have a valid Michigan fishing license.

The harvest limit for the 2024 season on Black Lake is six lake sturgeon.

MORE MICHIGAN OUTDOOR NEWS COVERAGE:

Flow control devices guard areas from beaver damage

Michigan man captures rare video of cougar killing a deer

Michigan hunting seasons saw 10 firearm-related incidents, no fatalities, in 2023

Officials will close the season when one of two scenarios occurs:

The sixth fish is harvested or five fish have been harvested at the end of any fishing day.

Fishing hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day of the season. The season will end either at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, or when one of the above scenarios is met, at which point anglers will be notified via text message and on the ice by DNR personnel that they must immediately stop fishing for lake sturgeon.

The registration deadline is Feb. 2.

To register and for more information at Michigan.gov/Sturgeon.

DNR Reaches Track Chair Fundraising Goal

Lansing — The effort to make outdoor recreation in Michigan more accessible for everyone continues to gain steam, with the Department of Natural Resources reaching its funding goal of more than $400,000 to purchase track chairs for a growing number of state parks and trails.

Michigan now offers more track chairs for public use than any other state parks and recreation system More than 300 donors have raised $444,931 over the past five years to purchase track chairs, which are off-road, electronic chairs that can easily handle trails, snow, sand and even up to 8 inches of water, allowing users to explore areas of the parks that traditional wheelchairs might not reach.

Some 15 locations around the state now have track chairs available for use at no cost, with 10 additional locations soon to receive chairs, thanks to the multiyear fundraising campaign.

The cost of one track chair is about $16,000.

Learn more about track chair availability at Michigan.gov/DNRAccessibility.

Boat Show Drops Anchor in Detroit

Detroit — The Progressive Detroit Boat Show drops anchor at Huntington Place in Detroit in just a couple weeks, January 27 through February 4.

With hundreds of boats to see and purchase, more than 115 new models on display, marinas, docks and hoists, accessories, and so much more, it’s the one-stop-shopping whether you’re in the market for a new boat, or just want a taste of summer.

“It’s no secret that boating is a favorite pastime for Michiganders, and the numbers show that.” said MBIA Executive Director and Show Manager Nicki Polan. “We’re the third largest marine market in the U.S. and that is very impressive since we’re a four-season state. More than 40 percent of the people in Michigan get out on the water each year on a boat.”

For more information visit www.detroitboatshow.net.

Learn to Ice Fish from the Pros

Lansing — The DNR Outdoor Skills Academy offers a chance to learn how to ice fish with professional anglers during its one-day ice fishing clinic Jan. 21 at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center in Cadillac’s Mitchell State Park.

Instructors from Clam Outdoors, HT Enterprises, Vexilar, K-Drill, Fish Bones and more will spend the day teaching you what you need to know on the ice this year.

Focusing on techniques for panfish, walleye and pike, the class includes a hands-on ice fishing experience and covers everything from how to set up equipment and how, where and when to fish to ice safety and rules and regulations.

Cost is $30, which includes instruction, lunch and a goodie bag.

Two, more in-depth Outdoor Skills Academy ice fishing classes, will be held in February including Advanced Hard Water School Feb. 2-4 and Hard Water School Feb. 17-18.

Contact Ed Shaw at ShawE@Michigan.gov or (231) 779-1321 to register and for more information

Michigan Boating Industries Association Hires Workforce Development Director

Commerce Twp., Mich. — MBIA, voice of Michigan’s recreational boating industry, welcomes Workforce Development Director Kelly Kerchoff to the Association.

Kerchoff joins the Association with more than 15 years of experience in education and has a masters degree in teaching and learning from Madonna University.