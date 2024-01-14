Michigan hunting seasons saw 10 firearm-related incidents, no fatalities, in 2023

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Hunters across Michigan produced a good safety record in 2023. Through all 12 months and several different hunting seasons, there was a total of just 10 firearms-related incidents (accidents) and no fatalities. “It was a good year because we didn’t have any fatalities. As far as the pure number of incidents, we were about average, but the injuries were relatively minor," Sergeant Cary Foster of the DNR’s Law Enforcement Division told Michigan Outdoor News.