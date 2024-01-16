Flow control devices guard areas from beaver damage

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

An artificial dam, known simply as a flow control device, keeps land flood-free from beaver damage. Beavers naturally create dams as part of their survival instinct. Dams are made from logs and mud, and the resulting beaver ponds help protect beavers from predators like coyotes.