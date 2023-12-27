Legal status of potential record buck from Ohio in question as investigation is launched

Wilmington, Ohio — Wildlife officers from the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife are investigating a potential record deer taken during the archery hunting season in Clinton County, Ohio, according to a statement from the Division of Wildlife.

According to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, the deer was taken by Christopher J. Alexander, 28, of Wilmington, on Nov. 9, 2023.

The Ohio DNR launched an investigation after information was provided from the public alleging that Alexander failed to obtain the lawfully required written permission prior to hunting on private property, according to the Division of Wildlife.

While the investigation continues, Ohio wildlife officers have seized the antlers, cape, and hunting equipment associated with the alleged unlawful taking of the deer, the Division of Wildlife said.

Ohio law requires a hunter hunting on private property not owned by that hunter to first receive written permission from the landowner of said property. The Division of Wildlife’s hunting regulations handbook also states that a hunter may not “pursue wounded deer or recover dead deer from private property without the written permission of the landowner.”

Prior to the DNR investigation being launched, Ohio Outdoor News printed a photo of the buck on the cover of the Dec. 22, 2023, edition after Alexander submitted the photo to the publication’s annual Best Buck photo contest. The buck was taken by crossbow.

The big question about the 17-point buck was thought to have been whether it would be judged a typical or non-typical animal for record-book status. That question, for now, is on hold as the Division of Wildlife’s investigation is pending.

Mike Rex, secretary/treasurer of the Ohio Buckeye Big Buck Club, tells Ohio Outdoor News that he green scored Alexander’s buck both as a typical (2067⁄8) and a non-typical (231) well before the investigation into the deer began.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife is dedicated to enforcing laws that protect Ohio’s wildlife. Input and concern from the public are integral to those enforcement efforts, according to the Division of Wildlife. Anyone who witnesses a wildlife violation in Ohio can call 1-800-POACHER (1-800-762-2437). Reports are kept anonymous. Information that results in a conviction of a wildlife crime may result in a reward.

Ohio wildlife officers have statewide authority to enforce wildlife regulations and protect state lands, waterways, and property. As state law enforcement officers, they contribute to public safety in their local areas and Ohio’s great outdoors, according to the Division of Wildlife. They also speak to hundreds of clubs and groups about conservation and wildlife programs, perform fish and wildlife surveys, and provide technical advice and instruction about wildlife management issues, hunting, fishing, and other outdoor related recreation.