Ohio’s deer gun hunters were largely successful in 2023

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Many deer hunters in Ohio laughed in the face of weather adversity during the statewide firearms season and still did better than just pretty well. They came within 1.5% of the three-year average for the season and were off only 1,814 animals over the 2022 week-long firearms deer-hunting season. In all, “gun” deer hunters in Ohio shot 70,118 animals Nov. 27 through Dec. 3.