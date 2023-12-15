Will a buck shot by Ohio hunter this season become the new state record typical?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Word on the street around here is that there could be a new Ohio record typical buck come deer season’s end in 2024. According to news reports, Christopher “C.J.” Alexander on Nov. 9 shot a buck in Clinton County that had a gross green score of 235 7/8, which is about five inches better than the current Ohio typical record book buck. The dilemma lies in whether Alexander’s buck will be ultimately scored as a typical or a non-typical after the mandatory 60-day drying period.