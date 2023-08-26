State Fair season has arrived along with the eve of multiple hunting seasons across Minnesota. Kicking off this week’s installment is host Rob Drieslein along with Minnesota Outdoor News Editor Tim Spielman who unveils the publication’s selection for its 2023 Outdoor Leaders Award: the Nicollet Conservation Club. Then Stan Tekiela drops in again to chat about some of his summer bird columns, including one on New World cuckoos, plus an upbeat summer bluebird update. Mark Norquist from Modern Carnivore joins Rob to discuss a new Learn to Hunt Upland Birds film series he produced, plus a great hand’s-on learn to hunt program coming to Minneapolis in September. Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up with a rant on South Dakota’s unwillingness to talk with an Outdoor News writer about the state’s pheasant population, plus some upbeat chatter on two lines being allowed on the Minnesota River.
Episode 450 – The 2023 Outdoor Leaders Award, plus nature talk, hunter recruitment with Modern Carnivore, and South Dakota’s double-secret probation pheasant report
