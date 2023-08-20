Two-line fishing arrives for parts of Minnesota rivers

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

During the past month, angling guide Darren Troseth has been able to use more rod holders in his boat. On July 1, a new law took effect that allows the use of two-line fishing on part of the Minnesota River and Pool 2 of the Mississippi River. Troseth, a fishing guide on the Mississippi, St. Croix, and Minnesota rivers, is taking advantage of the new law after advocating for it during the past decade. There have been many new changes and laws for rivers in Minnesota, including bait laws, but two-line fishing has been one of the biggest and challenging bills to pass.