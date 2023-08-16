Spring nest success in South Dakota points to a promising pheasant season ahead

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It’s nearing the end of August, and for the fourth year in a row, upland game bird enthusiasts are without an official pheasant brood and habitat survey from the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks. In the spring of 2020, the GF&P abandoned the survey, having partnered with the state Department of Tourism to develop a marketing campaign aimed at attracting more nonresident hunters to the state. So, in preparation for fall, hunters are largely left to anecdotes to gauge the upcoming season in South Dakota’s uplands.